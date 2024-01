Oettinger stopped 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Oettinger was easily the better of the two goalies on the night, finishing with the first star of the game. He allowed a power-play goal against a Drew Doughty slap shot early in the second period but that was all for the Kings - Oettinger stopped the remaining 25 shots fired at him. The 25-year old netminder has been hot in his last two games, posting a save percentage above .950 in both contests.