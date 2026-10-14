Oettinger stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Oettinger surrendered the opening goal midway through the first period before allowing two more in the second, including Martin Necas' eventual game-winner during a five-on-three power play. This was a step in the wrong direction for Oettinger, and this defeat ended a stretch in which he had allowed just three goals over his previous four appearances. Despite the disappointing result, Oettinger remains Dallas' primary option between the pipes and a valuable fantasy asset across all formats. He has a 1.20 GAA and .943 save percentage over his first five outings in 2026-27.