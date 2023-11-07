Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Oettinger allowed the first career goals to both John Beecher and Mason Lohrei in the first period. Brad Marchand added a power-play marker in the third, putting the game out of the Stars' reach despite a late push. Oettinger hadn't lost consecutive regular-season games in regulation since Apr. 18 and 21, 2022. He's now at 5-2-1 with a 2.11 GAA and a .933 save percentage in eight starts this season. He's in solid form once again, but he'll need the Stars to pick up the pace on offense to prevent him from having to be the hero. The team begins a three-game road trip in Columbus on Thursday.