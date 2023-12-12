Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Oettinger snapped a three-game losing streak with this performance. He allowed a goal in each period, but the Stars scored twice in every frame to give their goalie ample help. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 11-7-2 with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 20 starts this season. The Stars' next two games are in a back-to-back -- they host the Senators on Friday before visiting the Blues on Sunday. That two-game set should allow both Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood to each make a start.