Oettinger stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The Stars were strong in the first period, and that was enough with the final two frames being pretty even. Oettinger won for the first time in three starts, though he's now allowed three goals in each of his last three outings. For the season, he's up to 15-6-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 23 starts. The American netminder will likely get some rest Friday versus the Ducks, so expect to see Casey DeSmith between the pipes for that game. Oettinger should make his next start at home Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.