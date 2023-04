Oettinger stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Oettinger has allowed six goals through two playoff games, but he received significantly more help Wednesday. Roope Hintz had a hat trick and Evgenii Dadonov added two tallies in the blowout win that tied the first-round series at one game apiece. Oettinger will look to take his talents to his home state for the next two games, which may inspire a strong showing out of the Minnesota native. Game 3 is set for Friday.