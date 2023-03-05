Oettinger made 32 saves Saturday in a 7-3 win over Colorado.

Oettinger and Stars were dialed-in Saturday -- they dominated the defending Stanley Cup champs. The first goal was a no-chance tip off the stick of one of the Stars' forwards, and the second came on a net-edge rebound. The third goal was surrendered late in the game on a power play. Oettinger is one of the best netminders in the NHL. His .922 save percentage puts him fourth in the league among goalies with 21 or more games. And his 2.31 GAA is fifth.