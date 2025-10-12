Oettinger stopped 35 of 39 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Oettinger has allowed eight goals on 64 shots over his two starts this year, but the Stars have given him enough support to walk away with a pair of wins. The 26-year-old is talented enough to get on track in short order, so fantasy managers shouldn't fret about him allowing a lot of goals. The Stars have their home opener up next, as they'll host the Wild on Tuesday for a third straight divisional game to begin 2025-26.