Oettinger made 20 saves Saturday in a 6-1 loss to Vegas.

The Golden Knights were dominant and the Stars were far from it, even on home ice. Oettinger has lost three consecutive games and has allowed 15 goals in that span (.815 save percentage). Those losses were to three elite teams (Bolts, Panthers and Knights), but still -- Oettinger needs to be better and so do his mates if they intend to compete for the sliver chalice at the end of the season. The Stars next line up Monday against the hot Red Wings. Scott Wedgewood could be in the net that night to give Oettinger some time to regroup.