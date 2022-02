Oettinger made 38 saves in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

It was another sharp performance for the 23-year-old, who continues to lock down the Stars' No. 1 netminder role. Since seizing the job at the end of January, Oettinger has gone 7-2-1, and on the season he sports an impressive 2.25 GAA and .923 save percentage.