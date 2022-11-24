Oettinger made 27 saves during Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the visiting Blackhawks.

Coming off a 33-save, shootout loss Monday, Oettinger turned his attention to the goal-hungry Blackhawks, who entered Wednesday tied with the Coyotes for the fewest goals in the NHL (48). The 23-year-old netminder turned aside the game's first 10 shots covering 13:38. Beginning in the second period, the Blackhawks beat Oettinger (8-2-2) for four unanswered goals, finally claiming a three-goal advantage with 10:23 remaining in the final stanza. The Stars went on to collect five consecutive goals to clinch the come-from-behind victory. Oettinger improved to 5-1-2 in nine career appearances against the Blackhawks.