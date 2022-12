Oettinger made 22 saves during Friday's 4-2 victory over the visiting Canadiens.

Oettinger, who made his third consecutive start, stymied the Canadiens over the final 37:36 as the Central Division-leading Stars scored four unanswered goals to seal the win. The 24-year-old netminder was coming off a tough start, yielding five goals in a loss to the Oilers on Tuesday. In five of his past six appearances, however, Oettinger (14-5-3) has posted a save percentage of .917 or better.