Oettinger stopped 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Oettinger saw the end of his brief two-game winning run, but the star netminder has posted solid numbers even on the games where he's not winning. This was Oettinger's 14th consecutive game allowing three goals or fewer, and that level of consistency between the pipes has the 27-year-old ranked among the best goaltenders in the NHL. Even after coming off a defeat here, Oettinger is a solid option to trust every time he's confirmed as the starter.