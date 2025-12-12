Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The other two goals were empty-netters.

Oettinger saw his run of six straight wins come to an end Thursday, but at least he extended his run of allowing three or fewer goals for a 10th consecutive outing. Over that stretch, the star netminder owns an 8-2-0 record with elite stats, such as a 1.99 GAA and a .926 save percentage.