Stars' Jake Oettinger: Beaten three times Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The other two goals were empty-netters.
Oettinger saw his run of six straight wins come to an end Thursday, but at least he extended his run of allowing three or fewer goals for a 10th consecutive outing. Over that stretch, the star netminder owns an 8-2-0 record with elite stats, such as a 1.99 GAA and a .926 save percentage.
