Oettinger gave up two goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter with 1:01 left in the third period.

Oettinger was beaten twice in the second period, via Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud, and by the time the Blues tacked on a third goal, he was already on the bench with the Stars pushing for a late equalizer. This was Oettinger's first loss of the season, but his numbers haven't been eye-popping at all. Through four starts, he owns a 3-1-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .905 save percentage.