Oettinger stopped 37 of 38 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Oettinger was nearly perfect Sunday, but Jordan Martinook's lone tally 40 seconds into the second period decided the game. It's an impressive performance and an unlucky loss for Oettinger, who split the weekend's two game set in Raleigh. His record is 6-4-6 with a 2.24 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 contests. Anton Khudobin cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, so the Stars will have their top two healthy goalies available to start Tuesday in Chicago.