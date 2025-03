Oettinger will guard the visiting cage in Winnipeg on Friday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger had a tough time in Edmonton on Saturday, allowing five goals on 27 shots in a 5-4 loss. He is 30-14-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 46 games in 2024-25. The Jets are producing 3.47 goals per game this season, third in the NHL.