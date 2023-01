Oettinger will guard the home net versus New Jersey on Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is coming off a pair of overtime losses as he is 21-7-6 with a 2.24 GAA and .924 save percentage. He has been the best goaltender in the Western Conference this season (or at worst, even with Connor Hellebuyck) as well as a top-four goaltender in the NHL. Oettinger will face the tough Devils, who are sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.48 goals per game.