Oettinger will guard the road goal versus Carolina on Monday, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.

Oettinger has stopped 113 of 121 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 11-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.23 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Carolina sits third in the league with 3.90 goals per game in 2024-25.