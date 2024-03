Oettinger will defend the home crease versus San Jose on Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger was outstanding Thursday, stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg. The win gave Oettinger a 22-11-4 record, with a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He is expected to have an easy matchup against the Sharks, who are averaging only 2,12 goals, 31st in the NHL.