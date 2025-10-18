default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Oettinger will patrol the road crease in St. Louis on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger is off to a good start, posting a 3-0-0 mark with a 3.24 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder has won at least 30 games in four straight seasons and is well on his way to his fifth. St. Louis has scored 12 goals in four games.

More News