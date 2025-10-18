Oettinger will patrol the road crease in St. Louis on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Oettinger is off to a good start, posting a 3-0-0 mark with a 3.24 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder has won at least 30 games in four straight seasons and is well on his way to his fifth. St. Louis has scored 12 goals in four games.