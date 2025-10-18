Stars' Jake Oettinger: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oettinger will patrol the road crease in St. Louis on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.
Oettinger is off to a good start, posting a 3-0-0 mark with a 3.24 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder has won at least 30 games in four straight seasons and is well on his way to his fifth. St. Louis has scored 12 goals in four games.
More News
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Strong performance in win•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Defending crease Tuesday•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Another high-scoring win•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Defending crease Saturday•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Earns win against Winnipeg•
-
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Starting against Winnipeg•