Oettinger will defend the road net against Nashville on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Oettinger surrendered six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Anaheim, with the seventh goal being an empty-netter. He has a 5-3-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 10 appearances. Nashville is 30th in the league with 2.44 goals per game this campaign.