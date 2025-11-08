default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Oettinger will defend the road net against Nashville on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Oettinger surrendered six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Anaheim, with the seventh goal being an empty-netter. He has a 5-3-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 10 appearances. Nashville is 30th in the league with 2.44 goals per game this campaign.

More News