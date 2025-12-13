Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Saturday, as reports.

Oettinger saw his six-game winning streak snapped Thursday, allowing three goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss in Minnesota. Oettinger is 14-5-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 21 starts this season. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers are 13th overall in the Eastern Conference standings, three points out of the second wild card.