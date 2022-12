Oettinger will defend the road crease against Washington on Thursday, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger saw his two-game winning streak come to an end Monday, as he gave up two goals on 25 shots against the Penguins. Overall, he is 11-4-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Oettinger gets the Capitals, who have won five in a row and have scored 20 times in their last four games.