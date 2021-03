Oettinger will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt with Tampa Bay, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger went 1-1-2 in his last four contests along with a 2.62 GAA and .903 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back on the schedule against the Panthers on Saturday and Sunday, Oettinger figures to take at least one of those contests but shouldn't be expected to replace Anton Khudobin as the preferred option in the crease.