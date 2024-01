Oettinger will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with Philadelphia, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

After a rough first outing back from a lower-body injury, Oettinger has rediscovered his game, securing wins in back-to-back games while posting a combined 1.32 GAA and .962 save percentage. Even with Scott Wedgewood (lower body) healthy, Oettinger figures to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, making him a top-end fantasy target.