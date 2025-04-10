Oettinger will tend the twine at home against Winnipeg on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger hasn't lost in regulation over his last eight appearances, going 6-0-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .936 save percentage. With the playoffs around the corner, the Stars have been rotating their backstops, so fantasy managers should probably expect to see Casey DeSmith in the crease at home against Utah on Saturday. Still, once the postseason begins, it figures to be all Oettinger, all the time.