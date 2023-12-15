Oettinger will tend the twine at home against Ottawa on Friday, Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has started 14 of the team's last 18 contests and has been playing approximately every three of the team's four outings, with Scott Wedgewood featuring in the other four games. With the Stars heading into a back-to-back, Oettinger will take the first game Friday, so fantasy players can expect Wedgewod to start against St. Louis on Saturday. For his part, Oettinger has struggled in those 14 appearances, posting a 6-7-1 record to go with a 3.26 GAA.