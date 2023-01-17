Oettinger stopped 27 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights on Monday.

Oettinger picked up his third shutout of the season, stopping 27 shots in the victory. The 24-year-old netminder has been excellent of late, allowing no more than two goals in his last four starts while sporting a .965 save percentage in that span. Oettinger has arguably been the top fantasy goaltending option this season -- he improves to 20-6-4 with a .926 save percentage.