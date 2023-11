Oettinger stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

It was quite a bounce-back performance from Oettinger after he allowed six goals in this last start vs. Calgary. It's the first shutout of the season for the 24-year-old netminder as he improves to 9-4-2 with a .916 save percentage. The Stars are back in action Thursday for a road rematch with the Flames.