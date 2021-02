Oettinger stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Oettinger was flawless through two periods but gave up three goals in the third to turn a 2-0 lead into his first regulation loss of the season. The 22-year-old netminder has played well when called upon, but he'll likely continue to cede the majority of starts to Anton Khudobin, who has found his game again after briefly falling into a rut.