Oettinger will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger has been a bit unlucky this season. His statistics are impressive, as he's posted a .917 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA through 21 appearances, but his 7-5-6 record is less favorable. The 22-year-old beat Columbus on Thursday night, steering away 17 of 18 shots, so he'll aim to keep the momentum rolling Saturday.