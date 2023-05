Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

A better defensive performance for the Stars made Oettinger's job easier. Both Kraken goals came on the rush. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't lost consecutive games since February, showing his resilience and ability to bounce back. He'll look to build off Thursday's game as the series shifts to Seattle for the next two contests.