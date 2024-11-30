Oettinger stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

It wasn't the most confident effort, but the Stars held the lead after the first period and Oettinger was able to make it stick. He allowed five goals on 33 shots in his previous start versus the Hurricanes, so this was a decent bounce-back effort against another tough opponent. Oettinger is 12-4-0 with a 2.46 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 16 outings in 2024-25. The Stars have another challenging matchup next, hosting the Jets on Sunday.