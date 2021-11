Oettinger made 35 saves in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

His coach was more than impressed with his dominance. "[Oettinger] was great," head coach Rick Bowness said. "He was really, really good. He's eating the puck and reading the plays really, really well. No rebounds and swallowing the puck when he had to. He reads the play really well and his anticipation is really good. He was outstanding." Oettinger has been nothing short of excellent since called up.