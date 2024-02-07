Oettinger turned aside 47 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

The Stars were out-shot 48-30 but still escaped with a victory as Oettinger stood on his head, and the only puck to beat him came on a Tage Thompson power-play tally in the second period. The 25-year-old netminder extended his win streak to four starts, but this was the first time since Jan. 16 he'd allowed fewer than three goals. Despite a 6-2-0 record since returning in January from a lower-body injury, his 3.04 GAA is well below his usual standards, although his .913 save percentage is more respectable. Tuesday's performance could be a sign Oettinger is about to heat up.