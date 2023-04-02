Oettinger kicked out 27 of 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Oettinger saw his three-game winning streak, in which he surrendered just five goals on 78 shots, come to an end. He was beaten by Nathan MacKinnon midway through the first period and allowed two more goals to the Avalanche in the second frame. Colorado's final two markers were scored on an empty net. Oettinger has a 33-11-11 record, 2.46 GAA and .917 save percentage in 58 outings this season.