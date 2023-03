Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Oettinger's struggles continue. Although he does have a strong 29-10-10 record, 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage in 52 games this season, Oettinger has allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings. The 24-year-old is a key part of the Stars, so they'll need him to work his way through this slump. He might get another chance to do just that when the Stars face Calgary on Saturday.