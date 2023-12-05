Oettinger turned aside 19 of 23 shots in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Oettinger has been mostly good this season, but there have been blemishes with this being the third time he's allowed at least four goals in a contest. To be fair, Dallas didn't give him any offensive support, making it wrong to pin the defeat solely on him. Oettinger still has a 10-5-2 record, 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage in 17 appearances this year, so it would be best just to accept the loss and move on. For what it's worth, after surrendering six goals to Calgary on Nov. 24, he responded with a 27-save shutout versus the Jets in his very next start, so this one rough outing isn't necessarily a sign of bad things to come.