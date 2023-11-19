Oettinger stopped 32 of 37 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty net.

Colorado lived up to its nickname, as the team's offense built up steam with five goals in a span of 21:16 of play against Oettinger after Dallas initially grabbed a 3-0 lead. This ended up being Oettinger's worst game of the season, and it's the first time he's given up more than three goals. The 24-year-old is down to 8-3-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 12 starts. The Stars have another tough test ahead Monday when they host the Rangers.