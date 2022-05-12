Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames in Game 5. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger turned in another great performance through two periods, but the Flames' retooled second line took over in the third. With just eight goals allowed in five games, Oettinger probably deserves better than to be staring down elimination in Friday's Game 6. He has a .956 save percentage in the playoffs, and there's virtually no doubt he'll be in net with the Stars' season on the line.