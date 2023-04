Oettinger stopped 25 shots in Thursday's 1-0 win over St. Louis.

Oettinger ended the regular season on a high note, turning aside 25 shots to earn his fifth shutout of the year. The 24-year-old netminder has been excellent down the stretch, going 7-1-0 in his last eight starts with a .942 save percentage in that span. Oettinger will head into the postseason with a 36-11-11 record, a .919 save percentage and a 2.37 GAA.