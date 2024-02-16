Oettinger allowed two goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 9-2 road win against the Predators.

It was a dominant performance by Dallas all game as Oettinger only faced one total shot in the first frame. It was 5-0 for the Stars halfway between the second period before he allowed a goal by Cole Smith on the 13th shot of the game off a juicy rebound. The 25-year old netminder allowed a second goal to Tommy Novak and ended his night with a .909 save percentage. With the Stars up 7-2, Kevin Lankinen replaced him between the pipes to start the third. Even though Oettinger has been on fire as of late, he is sitting with a season save percentage of .906 (the lowest of his career) and a GAA of 2.90 (the highest of his career). The Stars will face the red-hot Oilers on Saturday at home - after only playing a couple of periods tonight look for Oettinger to be between the pipes.