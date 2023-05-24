Oettinger stopped two of five shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Between a Jamie Benn game misconduct and a sluggish start from the rest of the Stars, Oettinger found himself out of the game after 7:10 of the first period. He's now lost three straight contests to open the Eastern Conference Finals, allowing 10 goals on 66 shots in that span. The Stars will likely stick with him for Thursday's Game 4, but they'll now need four straight wins if they're going to play for the Stanley Cup.