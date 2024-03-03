Oettinger stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

The Stars nearly succumbed to a trap game -- they never led in regulation, but they managed to get the game to overtime. Oettinger was sharp, stopping six of seven shootout attempts to win consecutive games for the first time since his seven-game streak from Jan. 23 to Feb. 15. The 25-year-old is up to 23-11-4 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 39 appearances. The Stars begin a three-game road trip Tuesday with a rematch against these Sharks.