Oettinger (lower body) is a "possibility" for Friday's game versus the Predators, coach Pete DeBoer told Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest on Thursday.

Although coach Pete DeBoer has labeled Oettinger a "possibility" against Nashville, there's evidently "still a lot to be discussed internally" in regards to how the Stars will proceed with the 25-year-old netminder, so he should still be considered a major question mark for Friday's contest. Oettinger's gone 11-7-2 while posting a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 appearances this year.