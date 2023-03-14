Oettinger allowed two goals on 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The Stars' power play provided enough offense to allow Oettinger to cruise to his third win in a row. He's won his last four road outings, which is good news since the Stars are just halfway through a six-game trip. The 24-year-old improved to 29-9-10 with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 51 games this season. It's unclear if head coach Pete DeBoer will push his netminder to go back-to-back, as the Stars play in Vancouver on Tuesday and Matt Murray is the backup with Scott Wedgewood (lower body) out.