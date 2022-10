Oettinger allowed a goal on 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

For the third straight game, Oettinger limited the opponent to a single goal. The Stars' offense handled the rest as the 23-year-old cruised to his third win in as many starts. Oettinger is quickly establishing himself not only as the Stars' top goalie but as one of the best in the league. The Stars open a four-game road trip in Toronto on Thursday, which should be Oettinger's biggest test of the young season.