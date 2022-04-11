Oettinger allowed four goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Oettinger started both halves of the Stars' back-to-back this weekend, and he was able to split the results after a tough loss Saturday to the Devils. Sunday's effort wasn't a pretty one -- it was the first time Oettinger's allowed more than three goals since March 12. The 23-year-old netminder improved to 26-13-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 42 contests this season. The Stars' next two games are tough ones, as they host the Lightning on Tuesday and the Wild on Thursday, but Oettinger will likely continue to see a majority of the starts.