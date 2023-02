Oettinger stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss on Tuesday.

Dallas had a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission, but Pavel Zacha beat Oettinger at 10:12 of the third frame to tie the contest. Oettinger was then bested by David Pastrnak in overtime, which cost the Stars the win. The 24-year-old has a 23-7-8 record, 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage in 41 games in 2022-23. He won his previous two starts while stopping 70 of 73 shots over that stretch.